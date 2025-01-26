Begin typing your search...

    26 Jan 2025
    Sri Lanka Navy arrests 33 Tamil Nadu fishermen near Talaimannar
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 33 fishermen for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing between Dhanushkodi and Talaimannar.

    According to a Maalaimalar report, the Navy also seized three fishermen's mechanised boats.

    Sri Lankan authorities are currently interrogating the arrested individuals.

