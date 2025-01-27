CM Stalin seeks Centre’s intervention to secure release of TN fishermen from Lankan custody

CHENNAI: In a pressing appeal to the Union Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday urged immediate diplomatic action to prevent the recurring arrests of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy and to facilitate the swift release of those currently in detention.

The Chief Minister's plea comes in the wake of the latest incident, wherein 34 Indian fishermen – 32 hailing from Tamil Nadu and 2 from Kerala were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on January 25, Saturday.

The detained fishermen had set sail from the Rameswaram fishing harbour in three mechanised fishing boats, bearing registration numbers IND-TN-10-MM-772, IND-TN-10-MM-702, and IND-TN-10-MM-291.

They were intercepted by the Sri Lankan naval authorities while engaging in fishing activities near Dhanushkodi.

Expressing deep concern over the frequent detentions of Indian fishermen, CM Stalin emphasised the imperative need for concrete diplomatic initiatives to address this long-standing issue.

“The recurrent arrests have precipitated a pervasive sense of anxiety and apprehension among the coastal communities, whose livelihoods are inextricably linked to fishing,” he said in a statement.

Stalin also underscored the necessity for urgent action, stating, "It is high time concrete diplomatic steps are taken to prevent our fishermen from being arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy."

He requested Union Minister Jaishankar to intervene promptly, leveraging diplomatic channels to secure the immediate release of all detained fishermen and their fishing boats from Sri Lankan custody.