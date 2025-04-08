Special darshan cancelled at Palani Murugan Temple for three days, check details

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department has announced the cancellation of Special darshan at the Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple, also known as Palani Murugan Temple for three days from April 10 to 12 in view of the upcoming Panguni Uthiram festival.

The decision was announced by HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu during the Legislative Assembly session, added a Thanthi TV report.

The special darshan allows one to see the abishekam and arathi, along with a closer view of the deity which costs Rs 500 per person.