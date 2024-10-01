Special court frames Senthilbalaji, 2,000 others in supplementary charge sheet

CHENNAI: A special court in Chennai filed a supplementary charge sheet against minister V Senthilbalaji in the alleged job racket scam case registered by the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

Minister Senthilbalaji appeared before the special court constituted for hearing the cases related to MPs/MLAs with respect to the cash-for-jobs case.

Recording the appearance, the court issued a copy of the supplementary charge sheet filed by the prosecution to the accused. As the prosecution has included more than 2,000 persons as accused, the court decided to serve the charge sheet to all the accused. The matter was posted to October 14 for further proceedings.

In 2015, more than 20 persons lodged a complaint in CCB against Senthilbalaji and his brother Ashok Kumar that after receiving money they were not provided any appointment in the transport department as promised.

The investigation agency filed the charge sheet after investigating the alleged allegation that Senthilbalaji promised government jobs in the transport department for the exchange of cash as a bribe when he was the transport minister in the AIADMK government, between 2014 and 2015.

Also Read: TN Cabinet reshuffle: Senthilbalaji retains EB and TASMAC, Govi Chezhiaan gets higher education

A related money laundering case, filed by the Directorate of Enforcement, is also pending against Senthilbalaji, in which he was confined in jail for 471 days. Senthilbalaji was released on bail on September 26.