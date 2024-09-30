Court issues warrant against ED witness in Senthilbalaji PMLA case

CHENNAI: The principal sessions court, Chennai, issued a warrant against a prosecution witness in the money laundering case against Minister V Senthilbalaji.

When principal sessions judge S Karthikeyan was hearing the money laundering case filed by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with a job racket case against Electricity, Prohibition and Excise Minister Senthilbalaji, ED's special public prosecutor N Ramesh opposed the DMK leader’s petition seeking the details of the bank employees who worked in the City Union Bank, Karur, during the check period.

The agency alleged that Senthilbalaji moved the petition only to stall the investigation and sought the court to dismiss the petition as non-maintainable. Further, the counsel said the prosecution witness from the Department of Forensic Sciences was medically ill and submitted medical reports.

After the submission, the judge issued a warrant against the witness and posted the matter to October 4. The court also reserved the orders in the petition on the same day.