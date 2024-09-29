TN Cabinet reshuffle: Senthilbalaji retains EB and TASMAC, Govi Chezhiaan gets higher education

CHENNAI: High-profile DMK leader V Senthil Balaji, who was days ago granted bail by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case, was sworn in as minister by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi here on Sunday.

Three other DMK legislators, R Rajendran (Salem-North), Govi Chezhiaan (Thiruvidaimarudur) and S M Nasar (Avadi) also took oath of office and secrecy administered by Governor Ravi at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan.

They were sworn-in in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, his son Udhayanidhi, who had already been designated as Deputy Chief Minister.



Minutes after the swearing-in ceremony, Governor Ravi approved the recommendation of Chief Minister M K Stalin to allocate electricity, non-conventional energy development, prohibition and excise to V Senthilbalaji and the higher education portfolio to debutant minister Dr Govi Chezhiaan. He would be the first Dalit member to hold the coveted portfolio ever since the higher education department was created by bifurcating the education portfolio. Chezhiaan is a three-time MLA and was representing Thiruvidaimaruthur reserve constituency in Thanjavur district; he is also the current Chief Government Whip.

Another debutant minister R Rajendran was allocated tourism, sugar and sugarcane excise and sugarcane development portfolios while former minister S M Nasar who was reinducted was given the portfolios of minorities welfare, non-resident Tamils welfare, refugees and evacuees and Wakf Board. Rajendran, one of the DMK secretaries of Salem district, was lone MLA from the native district of Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Ministers of the state cabinet, alliance party leaders, senior bureaucrats and senior members of the DMK attended the event at the Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan. DMK deputy general secretary K Ponmudy who was stripped off the higher education portfolio and allocated a relatively insignificant Forest portfolio and DMK Parliamentary party leader T R Baalu were also present.

Significantly, state IT minister Palanivel Thiagarajan was absent at the swearing-in ceremony owing to the reported illness of a member of his family, which, government sources said, was communicated by the minister from Madurai to the Chief Minister over phone.

Post the ceremony, Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin took a group photograph with the ministers. Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was elevated as deputy CM of Tamil Nadu yesterday, was seen seated to the left of Governor Ravi in the photo.