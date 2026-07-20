Speaker's permission not needed to arrest MLAs, say Assembly officials

The clarification came after Vilathikulam DMK MLA GV Markandeyan, who was arrested by the Thoothukudi District Crime Branch police on Monday morning for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at a DMK public meeting in Kovilpatti, claimed that the police should have obtained the Speaker's permission before arresting him as he was a legislator.

When contacted, Assembly officials said there is no legal requirement for the police or any law enforcement agency to seek prior permission from the Speaker or the Assembly Secretariat to arrest an MLA.