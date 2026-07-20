BJP backs arrest of DMK MLA, demands similar action on pending complaints

In a statement, BJP State chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy welcomed the arrest of the Vilathikulam legislator, describing the remarks attributed to him at a public meeting as unacceptable and beyond the bounds of democratic political discourse.

“I welcome the arrest of the Vilathikulam DMK legislator Markandayan, who abused the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at a public meeting. It is utterly unacceptable for an elected representative to hurl vulgar and indecent abuse at the Chief Minister in this manner,” he said.