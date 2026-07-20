BJP backs arrest of DMK MLA, demands similar action on pending complaints

CHENNAI: Backing the TVK-led coalition government’s decision to arrest DMK MLA G V Markandayan over his alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, the BJP on Monday (July 20) called for similar action on complaints it had earlier lodged against DMK leaders for allegedly making abusive statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
In a statement, BJP State chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy welcomed the arrest of the Vilathikulam legislator, describing the remarks attributed to him at a public meeting as unacceptable and beyond the bounds of democratic political discourse.
“I welcome the arrest of the Vilathikulam DMK legislator Markandayan, who abused the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at a public meeting. It is utterly unacceptable for an elected representative to hurl vulgar and indecent abuse at the Chief Minister in this manner,” he said.
Narayanan Thirupathy, however, accused the DMK of adopting double standards by criticising the arrest while remaining silent on similar instances involving its own leaders. He said the party, despite repeatedly invoking the principles of “duty, dignity and discipline”, had failed to ensure responsible public conduct by its functionaries.
The BJP leader alleged that during the previous DMK government, several ministers, legislators and party office-bearers had made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Although the BJP had lodged multiple police complaints, no action was taken, he claimed.
Calling for uniform enforcement of the law, Thirupathy urged Chief Minister Joseph Vijay to direct the police to act on all pending complaints filed by the BJP and initiate disciplinary proceedings against officers who allegedly failed to pursue those cases.
He maintained that the law must be applied impartially, irrespective of political affiliation, and said the arrest should serve as a clear message that abusive political rhetoric cannot be tolerated in public life.