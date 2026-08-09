SP Velumani, Natham launch another attack on EPS

The former leaders, who once stood firmly behind Palaniswami in earlier rounds of internal strife, blamed him for ignoring advice from veterans and even accused him of heresy, albeit indirectly, for advocating alliance with arch enemy, the DMK, to stop the TVK from coming to power.

In a letter to Palaniswami, they sought the re-induction of ousted leaders, VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran, and reinstatement of executive and general council members who were removed from the party after May 13.

Listing out Palaniswami’s mistakes, Velumani and Viswanathan said the party suffered because he refused to accept Union Home Minister Amit Shah's suggestion to include Dhinakaran in the alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, in which the AIADMK got drubbed.

Similarly, Palaniswami refused to take alliance parties like DMDK along, resulting in the loss in 2021 Assembly polls, and failed to form an alliance with the TVK ahead of the recent elections, they recalled.