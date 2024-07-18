Southwest monsoon brings 88% surplus rainfall to Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The southwest monsoon has brought excess rainfall to several parts of the state since June 1 up to Wednesday's downpour, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said.

The state has received 88% of rainfall in excess so far.

Tirunelveli district received 450% excess rains while Ranipet recorded 181% of excess rainfall.

Chennai received 175% of surplus rains while neighbouring districts Tiruvallur recorded 167%, Chengalpattu - 165%, and Kancheepuram - 159%.

Theni district too recorded 166% of excess rainfall.

As rains continue to pound the western districts of the state, the weather department has issued an orange alert for Nilgiris and ghat areas of Coimbatore for Thursday.

Thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal today, it added, owing to the change in the speed of the western wind.

More rains seem to be in store for the state as the RMC has forecast the possibility of a fresh low-pressure area over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal around July 19.

