4 SDRF teams on standby as continuous rains lash Nilgiris district

CHENNAI: As heavy rains lash parts of the Nilgiris district, four teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been deployed to handle any untoward incidents, as per a Maalai Malar report.

The SDRF team, consisting of 10 members, is on standby for rescue operations in case of emergencies at Manjoor, Ooty, Devala, and Gudalur.

In the last 24 hours, Avalanche received 34 cm of rain while Upper Bhavani received 21 cm.

On a single day, more than 10 cm of rainfall has been recorded in five parts of the Nilgiris district.

The heavy downpour over the past few days has triggered floods in the Lawrance and Kappathorai areas of Avalanche, destroying many acres of carrot farms.

In some areas, trees fell due to heavy winds, causing power disruptions. Officials are currently working to restore the supply, as reported by Daily Thanthi.