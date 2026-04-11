Southern Railway announces summer special trains between Tirunelveli and Chennai Egmore

According to a press release, a special train (No 6070) will depart from Tirunelveli at 11.40 pm on April 16, 23, and 30 (Thursdays) and reach Chennai at 10.45 am the following day.

In the return direction, a special train (No 6069) will depart from Chennai Egmore at 1.25 pm on April 17, 24, and May 1 (Fridays) and reach Tirunelveli at 1:00 am the next day.