Southern Railway announces summer special trains between Tirunelveli and Chennai Egmore

CHENNAI: Southern Railway will operate special trains between Tirunelveli and Chennai Egmore.
According to a press release, a special train (No 6070) will depart from Tirunelveli at 11.40 pm on April 16, 23, and 30 (Thursdays) and reach Chennai at 10.45 am the following day.
In the return direction, a special train (No 6069) will depart from Chennai Egmore at 1.25 pm on April 17, 24, and May 1 (Fridays) and reach Tirunelveli at 1:00 am the next day.
The train will stop at Tirunelveli, Kovilpatti, Sattur, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Kodaikanal Road, Dindigul, Tiruchchirappalli, Srirangam, Ariyalur, Vriddhachalam, Villupuram, Melmaruvathur, Chengalpattu, Tambaram, and Chennai Egmore.
The coach composition will include one AC two-tier coach, six AC three-tier coaches, two AC three-tier economy coaches, seven sleeper class coaches, four general second-class coaches, one disabled-friendly second-class coach, and one luggage-cum-brake van.