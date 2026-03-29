Summer special trains to begin from April 4 between city, Thiruvananthapuram , Kolkata

A weekly special train will run from MGR Chennai Central to Santragachi every Saturday night from April 4 to June 6. The return service will depart Santragachi on Mondays during the same period.

The train will pass through major stations including Gudur, Nellore, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam region (via Duvvada), and Bhubaneswar before reaching Santragachi.