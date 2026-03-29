Southern Railway announces summer special trains

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway will operate special trains between Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram and Santragachi in Kolkata to handle the passenger traffic during the summer.
A weekly special train will run from MGR Chennai Central to Santragachi every Saturday night from April 4 to June 6. The return service will depart Santragachi on Mondays during the same period.
The train will pass through major stations including Gudur, Nellore, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam region (via Duvvada), and Bhubaneswar before reaching Santragachi.
Another weekly service will connect Thiruvananthapuram North with Santragachi, departing on Fridays from April 3 to June 5, with return trips on Mondays. This train will cover both Kerala and Tamil Nadu, stopping at stations such as Kollam, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem and Katpadi before heading north.
Each service will run 10 trips in each direction during the season. Reservations for these trains opened on March 29.