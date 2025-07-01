Sivaganga custodial death: TN govt shunts out SP Rawat

CHENNAI: With the criticisms over the death of a 27-year-old temple security guard allegedly due to custodial torture refusing to die down, the State government on Tuesday shunted out Sivaganga superintendent of police Ashish Rawat and placed him on compulsory wait.

Ramanathapuram SP G Chandeesh has been given additional charge of Sivaganga, said an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dheeraj Kumar.

The move came a day after Tamil Nadu police chief DGP Shankar Jiwal announced that five policemen were arrested in connection with the torture and death of Ajith Kumar, a temple security guard who was detained in connection with the theft of 9.5 sovereign jewellery from a devotee's car.

The incident had drawn flak not only from opposition parties, but even from the ruling DMK's allies and civil society.

On Monday, Chief Minister MK Stalin, who handles the Home Department, warned that the government would take extremely stringent action against any official found involved in custodial deaths.

DGP Jiwal added later in the day that the State police would initiate prompt and transparent action in all such cases.