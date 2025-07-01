Sivaganga custodial death case transferred to CB-CID; 5 police officers arrested
Ajith Kumar was taken in for questioning by Thirupuvanam police following a complaint from a devotee, who alleged he had stolen her jewellery.
CHENNAI: The custodial death case of f a 27-year-old temple security guard, B Ajith Kumar, in Sivaganga district, has been officially transferred to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) following orders from the Director General of Police (DGP).
According to a Thanthi TV report, six police personnel have been placed under suspension, while five of them have been arrested in connection with the case.
Later, the police informed Kumar’s family of his death. The autopsy report revealed serious injuries.
