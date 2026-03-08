Sivaganga death clear sign of police brutality, flays CPM

According to the statement, Akash and four others had a quarrel with Jayakumar of Railway Colony and Alagar of Adhanur on March 5 at Krishnarajapuram. Later that night, the five youths allegedly attacked the two men with sharp weapons near Zion Nagar in Manamadurai. The injured Jayakumar and Alagar were admitted to the Government Hospital in Manamadurai.

Police arrested Akash and four others on March 6, but did not inform the family where they were being held. On the night of March 7, police informed the parents that Akash had been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. When they reached the hospital, they found his leg fractured. Akash reportedly told them that police had broken his leg by dropping a large stone on it during custody.