Sivaganga death clear sign of police brutality, flays CPM
CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Sunday (March 8) condemned the alleged custodial death of Akash (26), a Scheduled Caste youth from Krishnarajapuram in Manamadurai, Sivaganga district, and demanded strict action against the police personnel involved.
Calling it a brutal lock-up killing, Shanmugam said Akash appeared to have been subjected to severe torture in custody. CPM demanded that a murder case be registered against the police personnel involved and that they be arrested.
The party also urged the government to provide all relief measures to Akash’s family under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, including a government job for a family member.
According to the statement, Akash and four others had a quarrel with Jayakumar of Railway Colony and Alagar of Adhanur on March 5 at Krishnarajapuram. Later that night, the five youths allegedly attacked the two men with sharp weapons near Zion Nagar in Manamadurai. The injured Jayakumar and Alagar were admitted to the Government Hospital in Manamadurai.
Police arrested Akash and four others on March 6, but did not inform the family where they were being held. On the night of March 7, police informed the parents that Akash had been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. When they reached the hospital, they found his leg fractured. Akash reportedly told them that police had broken his leg by dropping a large stone on it during custody.
Police informed the family on the morning of March 8 that Akash had died. The four others arrested in the case have been lodged in Ramanathapuram prison.