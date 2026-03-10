Sivaganga custodial death: AIADMK seeks answers from government

The party has strongly condemned the incident, while Tamil Nadu police maintained that the death was due to health complications following injuries sustained during an attempt to evade arrest.

The AIADMK, through its official social media channels, has raised serious allegations against the State police, categorising the incident as “custodial death.” The party claimed that Akash Delison, an engineering graduate from a Scheduled Caste background, was subjected to brutal torture after being picked up for questioning.

The Opposition party alleged that the police’s claim that the youth sustained injuries by falling off a bridge was a “pretext” to cover up a physical assault that occurred in a forest area during the investigation.

While the police claimed that the accused was under medical supervision and judicial remand at the time of his death, the AIADMK sought accountability, citing the family’s claims that the deceased had informed them of being beaten prior to his remand.