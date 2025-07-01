AIADMK’s ‘justice for Ajith Kumar’ social media campaign targets DMK for '25th lock-up death'

CHENNAI: Days after a 27-year-old temple security guard was allegedly killed in police custody at the Thirupuvanam police station in Sivagangai district, the AIADMK has launched a campaign ‘Justice for Ajith Kumar’ to mount pressure on the ruling DMK government over yet another instance of custodial death.

Senior leaders and party cadre took to social media, posting pictures of the victim, Ajith Kumar, with a message, “This is the 25th custodial death under the Stalin-led government. It is deeply condemnable.”

The party’s IT wing spearheaded the campaign as per the direction of general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who, in a statement issued on Sunday, condemned the incident and called for a judicial inquiry into the custodial death.

The party's Advocate Wing has also approached the High Court on the matter, highlighting that 24 custodial deaths have occurred over the past four years of the DMK government.

Ajith Kumar was taken in for questioning by Thirupuvanam police following a complaint from a devotee, who alleged he had stolen her jewellery.

Later, the police informed Kumar’s family of his death. The autopsy report revealed serious injuries.