    Five cops arrested over custodial death of security guard in Sivaganga

    Meanwhile, families of those cops arrested thronged Thiruppuvanam police station and protested the arrest.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 July 2025 11:07 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-07-01 08:39:12  )
    B Ajith Kumar; DGP Shankar Jiwal

    CHENNAI: Five cops including Anand, Siva, Prabhu, Manikandan and Kannan were arrested and remanded to judicial custody in connection with the alleged custodial death of a 27-year-old temple security guard Ajith Kumar at Thiruppuvanam in Sivaganga district after the investigation surrounding the death turned into a case of murder. In the wake of his death, six cops of a special team were suspended.

    Moreover, video showing a cop beating the guard with a pipe repeatedly went viral on social media.

    The Madurai bench of Madras High Court, while hearing plea filed by the AIADMK Advocates wing, sought a report from Thiruppuvanam Judicial Magistrate, who launched a probe, and postmortem report from the Dean of Madurai Medical College.

    DTNEXT Bureau

