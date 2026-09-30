SIR ‘scam’ denied TVK full majority, alleges Minister Rajmohan

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, he said the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) had opposed the SIR exercise since it was rolled out.

"TVK's stand on the SIR issue was not against the stand of the alliance parties. Congress and we are double-barrel guns. If SIR had not been implemented, the TVK could have secured more seats in the elections. More TVK candidates could have been elected, and many of us would have become Ministers," Rajmohan said.

Rejecting social media posts about a possible Cabinet reshuffle, the Minister said the information circulating was not true and added that the Chief Minister would decide on the reshuffle.