SIR ‘scam’ denied TVK full majority, alleges Minister Rajmohan

CHENNAI: Information and School Education Minister Rajmohan alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) implemented by the Election Commission of India (ECI) was the "biggest scam."
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, he said the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) had opposed the SIR exercise since it was rolled out.
"TVK's stand on the SIR issue was not against the stand of the alliance parties. Congress and we are double-barrel guns. If SIR had not been implemented, the TVK could have secured more seats in the elections. More TVK candidates could have been elected, and many of us would have become Ministers," Rajmohan said.
Rejecting social media posts about a possible Cabinet reshuffle, the Minister said the information circulating was not true and added that the Chief Minister would decide on the reshuffle.
Responding to a question about AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's criticism of the Chief Minister's family, Rajmohan said TVK members conducted themselves with dignity in politics. "We are watching those who are speaking in filthy language. Our aim is to maintain genuine politics, not tit-for-tat politics," he said.
Names of 97 lakh persons were removed from the voter lists in Tamil Nadu as part of the special intensive revision of the electoral rolls.
Of the 97 lakh entries that were deleted in the state, 66.4 lakh had changed their residences, 26.9 lakh had died, and 3.9 lakh had been enrolled in multiple places.