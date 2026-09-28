DMK targeting CEC bid to divert attention: Minister Rajmohan

Speaking to reporters after paying floral tributes to veteran journalist and Dina Thanthi founder SiPa Aditanar at Egmore on his 122nd birth anniversary, Rajmohan said merely changing individuals in the Election Commission would not resolve the issue.

"Changing the Election Commissioner will not end the issue. Attempts to scapegoat certain individuals are an effort to divert attention. We will not fall for this politics," he said.