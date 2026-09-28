DMK targeting CEC bid to divert attention: Minister Rajmohan

CHENNAI: Minister Rajmohan on Sunday accused the DMK of resorting to diversion politics by seeking the removal or replacement of individuals in the Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saying such moves would not address the larger issue.
Speaking to reporters after paying floral tributes to veteran journalist and Dina Thanthi founder SiPa Aditanar at Egmore on his 122nd birth anniversary, Rajmohan said merely changing individuals in the Election Commission would not resolve the issue.
"Changing the Election Commissioner will not end the issue. Attempts to scapegoat certain individuals are an effort to divert attention. We will not fall for this politics," he said.
On SIR, Rajmohan said the TVK had opposed the exercise both before and after coming to power. "Look at the statement issued by the TVK before it came to power. The entire SIR exercise is a fraud," he said.
He also claimed that the TVK could have won more seats had voters not been deleted during the SIR exercise.