SIR: Deadline extended; draft roll on Dec 19

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) extended the deadline for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu. The enumeration exercise, which was slated to end on Thursday, has also been extended by three days.

As per the revised notification, the draft electoral roll will be released on December 19, instead of December 16 as earlier announced. Similarly, the enumeration period that was to end on December 11, will now end on December 14.

In a statement, the EC appealed new electors to fill up Form 6 along with the declaration and submit them to the booth-level officers (BLOs).

“People are also encouraged to fill the form and declaration online using the ECINet App or website to get their names included in the final rolls, which will be published on February 17, 2026,” it said.

In a separate statement, it said the distribution and digitisation of the enumeration forms have reached 100 per cent in TN. A total of 68,470 BLOs and 2.46 lakh booth-level agents participated in the SIR.