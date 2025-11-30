Shot by Coimbatore cops, burglar under treatment dies in CMCH

COIMBATORE: A day after three men from Uttar Pradesh were arrested after shooting them in their legs by Coimbatore city Police, one of them died without responding to treatment at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) on Sunday.

Police sources said Asif, 45 died of profuse bleeding despite treatment. Two others, Arif, 60 and Organization, 48 are still under treatment.

They were nabbed after they broke into atleast 13 apartments at the Tamil Nadu Housing Board(TNHB) complex in Kavundampalayam, on a single day, and stole away around 42 sovereign of gold jewels, 500 grams of silver jewels and R's 1.5 lakh cash.

A special team of police opened fire in self defence after they attempted to assault cops with a sickle, while nabbing them on Saturday.





