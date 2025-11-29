Three robbers nabbed at gunpoint in Coimbatore for breaking into 13 houses

CHENNAI: Coimbatore police on Thursday captured three robbers at gunpoint in Kuniyamuthur after they were suspected to be involved in a heist.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the incident took place on Wednesday when unidentified persons targeted locked apartments in the 14-storey building which houses around 1800 families. Residents said that jewellery and cash were stolen from 13 houses in a Tamil Nadu Housing Board unit at Kauvundampalayam on the Coimbatore-Mettupalayam road.

The incident came to light when one of the residents filed a complaint at the Kaundampalayam police station claiming that their jewellery and money was stolen. When cops went to investigate the complaint they found that several burglaries had taken place in the same area.

Initial investigations revealed that the thieves had broken into three houses in the A Block and 10 houses in the C Block. The total loot was estimated to be 56 sovereigns of gold jewellery, Rs 3 lakhs in cash and a large quantity of silver articles.

Following this sniffer dogs were brought in to track the suspects, while forensic experts lifted fingerprints and gathered evidence. Three special teams were formed to nab the culprits who examined the footage from surveillance cameras inside the housing complex.

The hunt reportedly came to an end when the cops tracked three suspects in Kuniyamuthur and nabbed them at gunpoint. Further investigations are ongoing.