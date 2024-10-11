CHENNAI: An Air India flight bound for Sharjah that faced technical snag mid-air landed safely in Tiruchy Airport.

The pilot detected a technical snag shortly after departure, when he prepared for a precautionary landing.

The aircraft was forced to circle in the sky for over two hours before landing with over 141 passengers on board.

CM Stalin held an emergency meeting with officials and directed them to follow all safety measures, and later congratulated the crew for safe landing.

More than 20 Ambulances and fire tenders were present at the airport as a part of the protocol and DGCA had been monitoring the situation.

After reporting a technical snag, the aircraft circled multiple times in the designated area as an abundant precaution, to reduce fuel and weight considering the runway length, before making a safe precautionary landing.

An alternative aircraft is being arranged for the passengers, Air India said.