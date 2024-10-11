DGCA to examine Tiruchy-Sharjah plane that suffered hydraulic failure, says civil aviation ministry

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator DGCA will conduct a thorough examination of the Sharjah-bound Air India Express plane that suffered a hydraulic failure after taking off from Tiruchy to Sharjah on Friday to ascertain the cause of the glitch.

The aircraft carrying 141 people suffered a hydraulic failure soon after take-off and went around Tiruchy for nearly two-and-a-half hours before making a safe landing at Tiruchy airport.

In a statement, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the airport and emergency teams responded swiftly and effectively after a full emergency was declared at 18.05 hours. The flight landed at 20.15 hours.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: The Air India Express Flight IX 613 from Tiruchirapalli to Sharjah, which faced a technical problem (Hydraulic failure), has landed safely at Tiruchirapalli airport.



"The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been instructed to conduct a thorough examination of the aircraft to determine the exact cause of the hydraulic issue.

"In the meantime, Air India Express has been advised to provide all necessary assistance to the passengers, including alternate arrangements for their onward journey," Naidu said.

The minister also said the crew followed all safety protocols, ensuring the well-being of every passenger during the emergency.

"Following the hydraulic failure reported on Air India Express flight AXB 613 operating from Tiruchy to Sharjah with 141 people on board, we are relieved that the aircraft has landed safely at Trichy airport," he added.

