CHENNAI: CM Stalin on Friday, posted a tweet on his social media handle and complimented the crew upon safe landing of the Sharjah bound Air India Express that faced technical snag mid-air and landed safely in Tiruchy airport.

Taking to X, Stalin wrote “I am heartened to hear that the #AirIndiaExpress flight has landed safely. Upon receiving news of the landing gear issue, I immediately coordinated an emergency meeting with officials over the phone and instructed them to implement all necessary safety measures, including deploying fire engines, ambulances, and medical assistance.

I have also now directed the District Collector to ensure the continued safety of all the passengers and to provide further assistance.

My compliments to the Captain and crew for the safe landing.” [sic]

An Air India flight from Tiruchy to Sharjah on Friday faced a technical problem (Hydraulic failure).