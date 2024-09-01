Several express trains diverted due to Andhra rains; check details

CHENNAI: Several express trains have been diverted due to heavy rains in Rayanapadu station (Andhra Pradesh), said a Southern Railway statement.

Train No 12687 Madurai – Chandigarh Superfast Express leaving Madurai at 11.35 pm on Sunday is diverted to run via Renigunta, Guntakkal, Secunderabad and Kazipet. It will skip stoppages at Arakkonam, Perambur, Nayudupetta, Vijayawada and Warangal.

Train No 22613 Rameswaram (Mandapam) – Ayodhya Superfast Express leaving Mandapam at 12.30 am on Monday is diverted to run via Renigunta, Gooty, Kacheguda, Kazipet, and will skip stoppages at Chennai Egmore, Gudur, Vijayawada and Warangal.

Train No 12295 SMVT Bengaluru – Danapur Sanghamitra Express leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 09.15 am on Monday will run via diverted route of Dharmavaram, Guntakkal, Secunderabad, Kazipet, and will skip all stoppages between Krishnarajapuram and Warangal.

Train No 12389 Gaya – Dr MGR Chennai Central Express that left Gaya at 05.30 am on Sunday will run via the diverted route of Balharshah, Secunderabad, Renigunta, and Arakkonam, duly skipping stoppages at Ongole and Nellore.

The Chennai Division of Southern Railway has provided helpline numbers for passenger inquiries: 044-25354995, 044-25354151.