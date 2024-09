Andhra rains: Southern Railway announces cancellation of express trains

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Sunday announced that several express trains operated via Rayanapadu Station in Vijayawada – Kazipet section of Andhra Pradesh has been fully cancelled due to water logging.

Here are the affected train services:

1.Train No 12621 Dr MGR Chennai Central – New Delhi Tamil Nadu Express leaving Chennai at 10.00 pm on Sunday (Sep 1).

2.Train No 12269 Dr MGR Chennai Central – H.Nizamuddin Duronto Express leaving at 06.35 am on Monday (Sep 2).

3.Train No 12656 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Ahmedabad Navjeevan Express leaving at 10.10 am on Monday.

4.Train No.06509 KSR Bengaluru – Danapur Humsafar Express leaving at 07.15 am on Monday.

5.Train No 12852 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Bilaspur Express leaving at 3.40 pm on Monday.