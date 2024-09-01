Begin typing your search...
Andhra rains: Southern Railway launches helplines for passengers of cancelled, diverted trains

CHENNAI: Due to heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, several trains bound to the state are being diverted and cancelled as a safety measure, announced Southern Railway (SR).
In view of this, to help passengers, the Chennai Division of SR has provided two helplines: 044-25354995 and 044-25354151.
Passengers can contact the helpline numbers to find out details regarding train cancellations and diversions.
