Deputy CM is a responsibility, not just a title: Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: Fresh from being elevated as the Deputy Chief Minister, a position that has so far been occupied by only two people before him, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said it was not merely a title for him but a serious responsibility.

The Deputy CM-designate posted a photo showing him calling on his father, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, and other seniors in the party, including the general secretary, treasurer and ministers.

Thanking Stalin for giving him the opportunity to serve as the Deputy Chief Minister, he said, “'Deputy Chief Minister' is not a position but a responsibility... I will work together with the Cabinet colleagues under the guidance of the Chief Minister on the path paved by ‘Thanthai’ Periyar, Perarignar Anna, Muthamizharignar Kalaignar for the upliftment of the people of Tamil Nadu.”

Udhayanidhi’s elevation and the swearing-in of four new Ministers, including V Senthilbalaji, will take place at Raj Bhavan at 3.30 pm. The Ministers whose portfolios have been changed will also be part of the function.

Senthilbalaji is set to return to the Cabinet just two days after securing bail in a money laundering case.