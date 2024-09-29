LIVE | Senthilbalaji and three new ministers sworn into Tamil Nadu Cabinet

CHENNAI: V Senthilbalaji, R Rajendran, Govi Chezhiaan and S M Nasar were sworn in as ministers by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi in a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Sunday noon.

Senthilbalaji has retained Electricity and Prohibition & Excise portfolios while Govi Chezhiaan has been allotted Higher Education, as per an official communiqué from the Governor's office. Rajendran has been given the Tourism portfolio while Nasar has been made the Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare.

Udhayanidhi Stalin who was elevated as deputy CM of Tamil Nadu was present at the oath-taking ceremony.

At a photocall with the new ministers and the existing members of the Cabinet, Udhayanidhi was seen seated to the left of Governor Ravi.



Amid a growing chorus in the party for his elevation, Tamil Nadu Sports Minister and son of Chief Minister M K Stalin, Udhayanidhi (46), was elevated as the deputy CM on Saturday with additional responsibility, in a cabinet reshuffle that saw the return of V Senthilbalaji to the council of ministers two days after securing bail in a money laundering case.



(With inputs from Bureau and PTI)