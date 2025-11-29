Securing BLA signatures on non-issuance forms remains a nagging hurdle in completing SIR

CHENNAI: Booth Level Officers (BLOs) across the State racing against time to complete the enumeration process, with the December 4 deadline for completing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll fast approaching, are finding it tough to meet Election Commission of India's (ECI) mandate to get the clearance of at least two Booth-Level Agents (BLAs) for non-issuance forms.

District collectors, who serve as District Election Officers, have reportedly instructed BLOs to complete the work by Sunday. BLOs say they are now struggling to secure appointments with BLAs from the 12 recognised national and state political parties.

“We have completed the field-level enumeration. In Chennai, we found an average of 300 electors missing at the booth level due to death, shifting, or voter unavailability (during the enumeration process). Other districts may have anywhere between 100 and 150 missing electors at the booth-level,” a Revenue Department official said.

Non-issuance forms due to death, shifting, or unavailability of voters during enumeration is a nagging issue between BLOs and BLAs. These forms, currently held by BLOs, must be submitted to the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs). However, before submission, each form must be signed by at least two BLAs from recognised political parties, as per the Election Commission’s instructions.

A BLO from Chennai said the approval process is proving challenging. “I have completed my field verification and have around 300 non-issuance forms. Two BLAs must authorise each form. I have obtained one signature, and another agent from a major political party has agreed to come on Sunday,” the officer said.

The final date for submitting enumeration forms is December 4. The draft electoral roll will be released statewide on December 9, after which voters can verify their entries and file claims or objections.