Search for five missing fishermen intensified, says Tamil Nadu government

The nine Kasimedu fishermen who left Chennai on October 29 during Cyclone Murasu faced engine failure near Ramayapatnam Port, Andhra Pradesh, on November 3. Four bodies were recovered along the Prakasam district coast and at sea by the Indian Coast Guard on Thursday.

The ICG has been involved in the massive search operation to trace the five fishermen, the official said.

Finance Minister N Marie Wilson is currently in Andhra Pradesh on the orders of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, and is coordinating with the officials there.

Kanimozhi strongly criticised the ruling TVK government for its alleged negligence and slow response regarding the Kasimedu fishermen incident.

In a statement, she said the news of the death of Kasimedu fishermen who were caught in Cyclone Murasu is deeply painful. "I express my deepest condolences to the families who are suffering from their loss."

"Why was no action taken even after information was provided that the fishermen went missing? Why has the Fisheries Minister not visited the people even after this tragedy," she asked.