Scrap power purchase plan, urge Left parties

In a statement, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said the proposed rate was shocking and alleged that the government was allowing private companies to benefit at the expense of public money by exploiting the power shortage.



Though the state was facing a power shortage, the government and the electricity board had denied reports of power cuts for weeks despite complaints from the public, political parties and various organisations, he said. The government should have anticipated the shortfall and taken timely measures instead of resorting to costly purchases, he added.



Shanmugam also called for a long-term plan to make Tamil Nadu self-sufficient in power generation.



CPI state secretary M Veerapandian, in a separate statement, said the government's proposal to purchase 4,500 MW of electricity from the open market at up to Rs 37 per unit raised questions about the financial implications, particularly given the state's existing debt burden. He urged the government to ensure that electricity was procured at lower rates through a transparent process.