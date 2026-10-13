Tamil Nadu to buy 1,500 MW of costly power for peak hours to avoid cuts: Minister Nirmalkumar

Responding to criticism over the high cost power purchase, the minister said the state had invited bids for up to 3,500 MW but would purchase only 1,500 MW, depending on the rates quoted and the requirement. The procurement would be limited to 6 pm to midnight, when solar generation is unavailable and demand remains high.

The additional procurement is expected to cost the state around Rs 5 crore a day, as gas-based power is currently available at rates of around Rs 35 per unit. Naphtha-based power, which costs about Rs 47 per unit, would not be considered, he said.

Explaining the need for the procurement, Nirmalkumar said Tamil Nadu's peak demand had risen from 16,800 MW during the corresponding period last year to around 21,700 MW this year, an increase of nearly 30%. Persistent heat attributed to El Niño had contributed to the surge, which had not been adequately anticipated in national-level demand forecasts.