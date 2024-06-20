SCERT initiates mental health and life skill training for teachers handling classes 9-12

CHENNAI: For the welfare of teachers, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has initiated a mental health and life skill training for teachers of government and aided schools who are handling classes 9 to 12.

Such training is being conducted from the 2022-23 academic year for students studying between classes 9 to 12. Hence, as a regular practice, such a training will be held this academic year 2024-25 as well, in four zones.

As per the department, the mental health and lifestyle training is key for students observing concerns including psychological difficulties children face in adolescents, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"To compensate and improve their mental health and socio-emotional welfare by engaging in joyful learning, a mental health and life skills training will be provided to the students of classes 9 to 12 in all government and government-aided schools in Tamil Nadu, "as per the announcement made in the assembly session.

However, the training was also extended to teachers handling classes 9 to 12 of all State government and aided schools.

As per the circular from the department, the online mental health and life skills training for teachers will be provided zone-wise till June 22. This training kit has been designed to be done in 20 to 30 minutes.

On June 19, the training for teachers in Chennai and neighbouring districts including Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupathur and Cuddalore was completed. And, on Thursday, the training for teachers was held in ten central districts.

For the remaining 19 districts, the training will be held on June 21 and 22.