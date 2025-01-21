SC issues interim stay on construction of Vallalar International Centre in Vadalur

CHENNAI: TheSupreme Court issued an interim stay on the construction of the International Centre for Vallalar at Sathya Gnana Sabai in Vadalur in Cuddalore district.

The Tamil Nadu government had laid the foundation stone for the Vallalar International Centre, estimated to cost Rs 100 crore, in Vadalur. However, the project faced opposition from local residents.

Earlier, a case was filed in the Madras High Court, which had granted permission for the construction process.

Following this, the petitioner Vinoth Raghavendran, filed a petition in the Supreme Court. He said in the petition that the spiritual centre should not be commercialised and must remain a place for the upliftment of the poor, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

He also claimed that constructing the international centre at the Vallalar temple was against Vallalar’s wishes.

Considering his submissions, the court issued an interim stay and directed Tamil Nadu government to refrain from undertaking any further work at the site till the case is disposed of.

The court then posted the matter to February 28 for further submissions.