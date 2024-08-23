Madras HC directs TN govt to constitute committee to identify encroachments in Sathya Gnana Sabai's land

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State to constitute a committee to identify and evict the encroachers of Sathya Gnana Sabai's land in Vadalur.

A division bench of Justice R Suresh Kumar and Justice S Sounthar heard a batch of petitions seeking to direct the State not to advance the construction of Vallalar International center, at Vadalur.

The bench noted that the devotees of Vallar donated 106 acres but the government documents show only 71 acres are now available.

The special government pleader NRR Arun Natarajan for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) submitted that when the department took over the administration of the Vallar temple only 71 acres was available with the administration.

It was submitted that more than 27 acres of land are in the control of the encroachers.

With malafide intention of those encroachers to stall the construction of Vallalar International Center this petition was filed, said the Government pleader.

After the submission, the bench directed the State to constitute a committee with the officials of HR&CE and Revenue to identify the encroached land.

The bench also allowed interested individuals to submit materials regarding the encroachments and the matter was posted to September 5 for further submission.