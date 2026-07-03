Save Vaigai, quit targeting Governor's rights: BJP to minister R Nirmalkumar

How come the State government is turning a public issue into a political confrontation, asked the BJP spokesperson.

In a statement, he said the Governor’s observations during his visit to Madurai reflected concern about the condition of the Vaigai and should have prompted corrective action rather than political criticism. He said the Governor had appealed to the youth of Madurai to help restore the river and had offered support from Lok Bhavan if required, describing it as a constructive initiative on an issue that had remained unresolved for years.