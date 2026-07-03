Save Vaigai, quit targeting Governor's rights: BJP to minister R Nirmalkumar

CHENNAI: Challenging the TVK government's recent claim of not taking a confrontational attitude with the Centre or the Governor, BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy claimed that Minister R Nirmalkumar's attack on the Governor-in-charge, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, over raising genuine concerns about Vaigai exposes the real face of the CM Vijay-led regime.
How come the State government is turning a public issue into a political confrontation, asked the BJP spokesperson.
In a statement, he said the Governor’s observations during his visit to Madurai reflected concern about the condition of the Vaigai and should have prompted corrective action rather than political criticism. He said the Governor had appealed to the youth of Madurai to help restore the river and had offered support from Lok Bhavan if required, describing it as a constructive initiative on an issue that had remained unresolved for years.
Responding to Nirmalkumar’s assertion that the Governor had no authority to review government schemes or comment on such matters, referring to the gubernatorial head conducting a series of meetings with officials in Madurai apart from raising the Vaigai issue at a college event, Narayanan said the Governor, as a constitutional authority, was entitled to draw attention to civic and environmental concerns affecting the public. He alleged that the minister’s remarks reflected the government’s unwillingness to accept criticism and diverted attention from the need to restore the Vaigai.
The BJP leader also urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to advise the minister to uphold the dignity of constitutional institutions. He further alleged that repeated attacks on the Governor were widening the divide between Lok Bhavan and the State government, rather than facilitating cooperation on issues of public interest.
“The people of the State deserve action on Vaigai restoration, not political blame games,” Thirupathy said, urging the government to focus on reviving the river rather than engaging in a confrontation with the Governor.