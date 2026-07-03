TN Governor Arlekar's Madurai review kicks up overreach storm

Earlier in the day, while addressing a function at Saurashtra College, Arlekar expressed concern about the condition of the Vaigai River. "I saw the Vaigai. The river is there, but where is the water? We must take responsibility. Patriotism is not only about going to war with a gun; restoring our rivers is also an act of patriotism. If no one restores the Vaigai, Lok Bhavan itself will step in," he said.

The Governor's remarks and the subsequent review meeting drew political reactions, with critics alleging that Lok Bhavan was straying into the executive domain of the elected government. Madurai MP S Venkatesan questioned why no similar intervention was proposed after the Governor crossed the Cooum River in Chennai, and alleged that the statement reflected an attempt to create a "parallel administration" rather than to address environmental concerns.