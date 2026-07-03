Officials should not assist Governor without State approval: Minister Nirmalkumar sharpens standoff over Madurai review

The Minister said the Governor had no authority to review government schemes and asserted that the TVK government would not permit any exercise that, in its view, amounted to interference in the functioning of an elected administration.

“Officials should not cooperate with the Governor without obtaining the State government’s approval. We are conveying this on behalf of the government. When there is a government elected by the people, the Governor has no role in conducting administrative reviews. Such interference will only create unnecessary confusion. The Governor does not possess such powers,” Nirmalkumar told reporters after a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting at the Madurai Collectorate.