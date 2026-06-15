CM Vijay-Sangeetha divorce case adjourned to August 7

CHENNAI: The divorce case involving Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK president C Joseph Vijay and his wife Sangeetha has been adjourned to August 7 after neither of them appeared before the Chengalpattu Family Court on Monday, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The case came up for hearing before the family court, but both CM Vijay and Sangeetha were absent. Following this, the court postponed the matter to August 7.
When the case was taken up earlier, neither CM Vijay nor Sangeetha appeared in person and were represented only by their respective counsels.
Considering their public profiles, requests had reportedly been made seeking permission for them to participate in the proceedings through video conferencing, citing security concerns and logistical difficulties.
The court had then adjourned the matter to June 15 for further hearing.
Sangeetha had filed a petition before the Chengalpattu Family Court on December 2025 seeking divorce from CM Vijay, citing irreconcilable differences.
In her plea, she also sought alimony and requested the right to continue residing in their Neelankarai residence.
When the matter was listed on Monday, neither party appeared before the court. The judge subsequently adjourned the hearing to August 7.