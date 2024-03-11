Salt production delayed due to unfavourable weather in Thoothukudi

MADURAI: Unlike in past years there is a delay in the production of salt in Thoothukudi, the largest contributor in Tamil Nadu, this year.

According to ARAS Dhanabalan, former secretary, Thoothukudi Small Scale Salt Manufacturers Association, prevailing weather conditions are not favourable and it is unusual for many manufacturers. Salt could only be considered a finished product when water in the salt pan reservoir reaches 24 degrees Baume (density).

Currently, it is only 15 degrees Baume. Hence, it might take almost a month to achieve production in full swing. Therefore, the unpredictable delay would trigger a possibility of substantial contraction in production in the coming days, he told DT Next on Sunday. G Gragadurai, former president of the Association, said usually salt production in Thoothukudi begins in February and if it rains (unpredictable) in summer, the production is delayed even further. S Petchimuthu, the salt producer, said floods during December caused major destruction to most of the salt pans in the district. Another producer MP Dileep said production started just this week in a few pans that were not affected by the floods.

Michael Motha, who makes and exports salt, said price fluctuations are fueled by high demand and since its price increased in Thoothukudi, many local market stakeholders have started relying more on Gujarat.

As of now a tonne of high-quality salt fetches Rs 3,500 a tonne at market. There were price fluctuations during a volatile period in January this year when a tonne of manufactured salt touched a new high at Rs 5,000.