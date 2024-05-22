Rs 4 crore seizure case: Tamil Nadu BJP gen secy files petition to stay on CB-CID summon

CHENNAI: BJP state general secretary Kesava Vinayagam has filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking a stay on the investigation of the case of the confiscation of Rs 4 crore at the Tambaram railway station.

The petition has been filed after CB-CID police summoned Kesava Vinayagam to appear at Egmore headquarters on Tuesday.

Kesava Vinayagam has requested in the petition that the summons sent without any reason be cancelled, stated reports from Thanthi TV.

The Madras High Court hearing on this petition was held earlier on Wednesday in the presence of Judge C. Saravanan.

As part of the ongoing investigations, the CB-CID sleuths served summon to Kesava at his residence in Sakthi Nagar in Coimbatore on Monday.

He was asked to appear in the CB-CID office in Chennai on Tuesday. However, Kesava expressed inability to appear for an inquiry because of his scheduled trip to Delhi to carry out party work. He also sought time till May 30 to turn up for inquiry.

Meanwhile, more than 20 cops led by DSP Sasidharan arrived at his house in Sakthi Nagar around 9 am on Tuesday to interrogate him.

After two hours of questioning to find out the source of seized money and if the party has any links in it, the CB-CID sleuths wrapped up the inquiry around 11 am, reports further added.