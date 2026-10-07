Rs 31 crore poll spend clip: Sathyabama blames AI

Asked about the viral video, she said, “I did not speak like that. Everything in the video has been fabricated. I do not know who circulated it. Such videos are being circulated because I have a strong chance of winning.” Our team has identified those responsible for releasing it, and I will definitely lodge a complaint with the Election Commission, she said.

She said the video would not affect polling, as voters had already made their choice. “I will win the Dharapuram constituency by a margin of one lakh votes,” she said.

Meanwhile, the video is going viral on social media, with claims and counterclaims. The Opposition DMK has appealed to the Election Commission to add the figures purportedly shared by the former AIADMK legislator and present TVK candidate to the poll expenditure accounts.