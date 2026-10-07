Rs 31 crore poll spend clip: Sathyabama blames AI

COIMBATORE: Dharapuram TVK candidate Sathyabama on Tuesday dismissed a viral video purportedly showing her claiming that she had spent Rs 31 crore in the previous election, calling it fabricated and politically motivated.
Asked about the viral video, she said, “I did not speak like that. Everything in the video has been fabricated. I do not know who circulated it. Such videos are being circulated because I have a strong chance of winning.” Our team has identified those responsible for releasing it, and I will definitely lodge a complaint with the Election Commission, she said.
She said the video would not affect polling, as voters had already made their choice. “I will win the Dharapuram constituency by a margin of one lakh votes,” she said.
Meanwhile, the video is going viral on social media, with claims and counterclaims. The Opposition DMK has appealed to the Election Commission to add the figures purportedly shared by the former AIADMK legislator and present TVK candidate to the poll expenditure accounts.
DMK MLA S Austin on Tuesday urged the Election Commission to launch an inquiry based on the video clip shared on social media. He demanded stern action if irregularities are found in her election expenditure accounts.
"The election authorities must verify whether Satyabhama has submitted her election expenditure statements. If she has failed to do so or exceeded the permitted limits, appropriate action must be initiated against her under the Representation of the People Act," Austin demanded.
He further noted that a formal complaint has been lodged with election officials regarding the matter.
"Nobody usually admits on camera that it is their voice in such videos. She has also mentioned spending Rs 31 crore in the previous election. Legally speaking, she should have been disqualified for that," the MLA added.
Sathyabama had won the Dharapuram seat as an AIADMK candidate in the Assembly election. She subsequently resigned as MLA, quit the AIADMK and joined the TVK, prompting the by-election.