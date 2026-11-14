Madurai Rs 21 crore jewellery heist: Insta influencer, boyfriend arrested

CHENNAI: Police have arrested two people, including an Instagram influencer, in connection with the theft of gold and diamond jewellery worth an estimated Rs 21 crore from a newly opened Tanishq showroom in Madurai.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the arrested persons have been identified as Suresh, father of Nishanth, a youth wanted in connection with the case, and Instagram personality Meenakshi.
Police have recovered around 5 kg of the stolen jewellery from them, while efforts are under way to trace the remaining valuables.
The robbery came to light around 9:30 am on November 12, when employees arrived at the showroom to open it and found jewellery missing from the first floor. Several jewellery boxes were found scattered across the premises, with their contents stolen. The employees immediately alerted the police.
According to the police, approximately 15 kg of gold jewellery, along with several diamond ornaments, was stolen from the showroom. The total value of the stolen valuables is estimated at Rs 21 crore.
The showroom, located in the Nehru Nagar area along the Palanganatham-Kalavasal Bypass Road, had been opened only a few days before the incident. The three-storey building has a parking facility on the ground floor and a gold jewellery sales section on the first floor.
Work was still under way to establish diamond jewellery and silver merchandise sections on the upper floors.
Following the incident, forensic experts collected evidence from the showroom, while sniffer dogs were deployed as part of the investigation. Madurai City Police Commissioner Rajendran and other senior police officials visited the spot.
Investigators examined CCTV footage and formed three special teams to trace the suspects. As the showroom is located close to the Madurai railway station, police also alerted railway stations, suspecting that those involved might have used trains to escape to Kerala or northern states.
Police also investigated the possible involvement of showroom employees and workers engaged in construction activities around the premises.
The showroom had around 25 employees, all of whom were questioned as part of the investigation.
With two arrests made and 5 kg of jewellery recovered, police are continuing their efforts to locate Nishanth and recover the remaining stolen ornaments.