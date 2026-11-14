Madurai Rs 21 crore jewellery heist: Insta influencer, boyfriend arrested

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the arrested persons have been identified as Suresh, father of Nishanth, a youth wanted in connection with the case, and Instagram personality Meenakshi.

Police have recovered around 5 kg of the stolen jewellery from them, while efforts are under way to trace the remaining valuables.

The robbery came to light around 9:30 am on November 12, when employees arrived at the showroom to open it and found jewellery missing from the first floor. Several jewellery boxes were found scattered across the premises, with their contents stolen. The employees immediately alerted the police.