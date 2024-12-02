Route rivalry murder: Madras HC directs students to serve in GH trauma ward for getting bail

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court granted bail to Pachaiyappa's college students, who were arrested in a murder case, with a condition to serve in the trauma ward at Government Hospital Chennai.

Justice AD Jagadish Chandra heard a batch of petitions moved by four students of Pachaiyappa's college seeking bail from a murder case.

After hearing the case, the judge directed two students to serve in the trauma ward at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, and the other two students are directed to serve in the trauma ward at Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

It was also directed that the students appear before the respective hospital dean at 10 in the morning and serve at the trauma ward until 2 in the afternoon daily until further orders.

The judge also directed the government advocate to ensure the appearance of Pachaiyappa's and Presidency College principals, the matter was posted to December 20 for further proceedings.

On October 4, a group of students from Pachaiyappa's college, including the petitioners, chased and brutally attacked A. Sundar, a student of Presidency College near Chennai Central suburban railway station. Later, Sundar was admitted at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital for treatment, however, on October 9 he succumbed to the injuries.

Based on the complaint lodged by the father of deceased student E Anandan, a daily wager, Periamet police registered a case and arrested five students under sections 103 and 109 of Barathiya Nyaya Sanhita.

While hearing the bail case, the judge has observed that students are creating a nuisance in the name of bus day and train day; hence, the state has to do something to control the situation.

The court also directed the State to submit the list of cases lodged against students for the past 10 years. The State submitted that a total of 231 criminal cases were booked against college students, particularly 58 cases booked against students of Pachaiyappa's college and 28 cases booked against Presidency college students.