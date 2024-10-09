Who are Route Thalas, the infamous Chennai boys who fight over train, bus rides

CHENNAI: The word "Route Thala" is used in Chennai to describe a student who is projected as the leader of a specific bus or train route. It glorifies the particular student as the "boss" of the route.

Students who are given the title may fight with other students to show his dominant power.

The route thala culture is believed to have originated in the Eighties when college students from one college started singing modified lyrics of movies in buses lwith students from rival colleges countering it with their songs.

And it led to face-off between groups.

In recent times it has become a major gang rivalry and led to street fights with lethal weapons creating fear among commuters of MTC buses and EMUs.